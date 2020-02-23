Gloria Wadsworth Pickens
Sep 24, 1946 - Feb 21, 2020
Centerville, GA- Gloria Wadsworth Pickens, 73, passed away on Friday, February, 21, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday, February 24th, 2:00PM at Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Macon. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00PM at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will take place at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Pastor Cameron Barefield will officiate.
Gloria was born September 24, 1946 to the late Arthur Frank Wadsworth, Sr. and the late Willa Giles Wadsworth in Crawford County, Georgia. She retired as a Draftsman Supervisor from Nottingham, Brooks, and Pennington after 17 years. Gloria was a dedicated member of the Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Macon, Georgia and wholeheartedly loved Jesus, her family, and everyone she met. A fierce woman of faith, she gave generously of herself to meet the needs of others. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Her memory will be cherished forever by her husband of 54 years, Danny Pickens; sons, Cpt. Wesley (Kim) Pickens, USA (Ret.) of Arlington, Tennessee and Rev. Andy (Melissa) Pickens of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Lauren Korleski , Michael Korleski, Drew Pickens, Ashley (Jeremy) Bauer, Lexi (Dalton) Fields, Emily Pickens, Abby Pickens, and Christopher Pickens; siblings, Frank (Martha) Wadsworth of Centerville, Marjorie Glover of Kathleen, and Jimmy Wadsworth of Macon; five nieces and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Trinity Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 4192 Hartley Bridge Rd. Macon, Georgia, 31216.
