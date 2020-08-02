1/1
Glynn A. Hartley
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glynn A. Hartley
May 12, 1951 - July 28, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Glynn A. Hartley, of Bonaire Georgia, beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Visitation will be at Hart's at the Cupola, Sunday, August 2 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Glynn was born and attended school in Macon, Georgia. He served in the United States Air Force as a medic and later worked in Information Technology at Warner Robins Air Force Base until retirement. As a member of the National American Railcar Operators Association, Glynn enjoyed taking friends and family on excursions and riding the rails. He also had an interest in growing native azaleas and encouraging others in his passion. He is survived by his sister, Anita Hartley, brother-in-law Joseph Favro; niece, Alena Nash (Marcus), great-nephews Ethan and Aidan; nephew, Oliver Favreau; aunt, Sarah Gibson; and cousin, Ron Gibson of Louisville, Georgia.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Glynn A. Hartley



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved