Glynn A. HartleyMay 12, 1951 - July 28, 2020Bonaire, GA- Glynn A. Hartley, of Bonaire Georgia, beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Visitation will be at Hart's at the Cupola, Sunday, August 2 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.Glynn was born and attended school in Macon, Georgia. He served in the United States Air Force as a medic and later worked in Information Technology at Warner Robins Air Force Base until retirement. As a member of the National American Railcar Operators Association, Glynn enjoyed taking friends and family on excursions and riding the rails. He also had an interest in growing native azaleas and encouraging others in his passion. He is survived by his sister, Anita Hartley, brother-in-law Joseph Favro; niece, Alena Nash (Marcus), great-nephews Ethan and Aidan; nephew, Oliver Favreau; aunt, Sarah Gibson; and cousin, Ron Gibson of Louisville, Georgia.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.