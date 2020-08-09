1/1
Gnovel Gray Williams Worley
1926 - 2020
May 15, 1926. - August 2, 2020
Butler, Georgia- Gnovel Gray Williams Worley, 94, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, August 2nd, 2020. She passed away peacefully of natural causes at Taylor County Health and Rehab Center in Butler, Georgia.
Gnovel was born in Dozier, Alabama on May 15, 1926. She grew up in the farmlands of southern Alabama and was one of ten beloved brothers and sisters. Gnovel was a devoted wife and mother, supportive of her husband's military and pastoral careers until his death in 1988. During their time in Alabama and Florida, they loved hosting their nieces, nephews, and grandchildren during family trips to Gulf Shores. She also enjoyed positions in sales and retail management until her retirement. In 2003, Gnovel moved to Warner Robins, GA to live with her son's family and was a faithful member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church. She enjoyed being close to her family and spending time with them in their busy home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Jackson Williams and Gonnie Dot Smith Williams; husband, Arthur Huston Worley, Jr; son, Tiron Worley; daughter-in-law Sharon Worley; and granddaughter Ashley Worley.
She is survived by her sister, Wanza Fay Williams Sauls and brother-in-law, Murble Sauls of Robinson, Illinois (Rhonda, Hal); granddaughter Kimberley Worley Diffey and grandson-in-law Michael (Aaron); granddaughter Amanda Worley Coble and grandson-in-law Christian (Wyatt & Madison); and many other nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held for Gnovel Worley In Brantley, Alabama at a later date. The Reverend Joe D. Haselden will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in memory of Gnovel Worley to Shirley Hills Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.


View the online memorial for Gnovel Gray Williams Worley


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coggins Funeral Home
321 Hannahs Mill Road
Thomaston, GA 30286
(706) 647-9681
