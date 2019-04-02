GORDAN L. DUFFELL
PERRY, GA- Gordan L. Duffell, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. The family will visit with friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 4:00 p.m. after the visitation at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Ascension Mausoleum in Perry Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to FOPAS – Friends of Perry Animal Shelter, 204 Kellwood Drive, Perry, GA 31069.
Gordan was born in Selma, Alabama, to the late Dr. Gordon and Helen Martin Duffell. He graduated from Lanier High School in Macon and earned an Associate's Degree from Auburn University. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy then transferred to the U.S. Marine Corps where he graduated from Hospital Corpman's School in the upper 10% of his class. After returning from the military, Gordan was a self-employed landscaper and an umpire for recreation football, softball, and basketball, which he loved. He met and married the love of his life, Victoria Shilkaitis. Gordon and his wife lived in Houston County for many years, moved to Marshallville for twelve years, and settled in Perry in 2006. He was a member and former secretary of the Warner Robins Softball Umpire Association, a member of the Warner Robins Football Umpire Association, a member of the Warner Robins Basketball Umpire Association, and a member and former secretary of Macon County Recreation Department for Umpires. Upon his retirement, Gordan said he was "reading and resting, finally!"
Left to cherish the memories of Gordan are his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Vicki Duffell of Perry; his siblings, Donna Jones (Roy), Jill Duffell Jones, and John Duffell, all of Macon; several nieces and nephews; and many friends whom he considered family.
