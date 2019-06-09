Gordon McDougall
October 24, 1930 - May 31, 2019
Jacksonville, FL- Gordon McDougall went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan on October 24, 1930, he was the son of the late Frank and Marie Fenker McDougall of Melvindale, Michigan. After moving to Sarasota, Florida in 1950, he served two years in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War, and later he and his family moved to Forsyth, Georgia where they lived until recently relocating to Jacksonville, Florida. Most of his working career was spent in automobile sales, last working at Barney Smith Lincoln-Mercury in Macon, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marion Mathis McDougall; two children, April (Rob) Devine, and David (Deanne) McDougall; eight grandchildren, Adam (Hope Rosen) Harrell, Ben (Dakota) Harrell, Jackson McDougall, Olivia McDougall, Ali, Emma, Bobby and Grace Devine; a great granddaughter, Myles Emelia-Jean Harrell; and a great grandson, Mack, who will be born this month.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00am at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Macon, Georgia, followed by a reception in the church parish hall to greet the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Harrellsonmission.com, St. Francis Church Building Fund, 432 Forest Hill Road, Macon, GA 31210, The Backlot Players, 23 West Main Street, Forsyth, GA 31029, or the .
You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.GreenlawnJacksonville.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS GREENLAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4300 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, is serving the family.
Published in The Telegraph on June 9, 2019