Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Memorial service 11:00 AM Macon Memorial Park

Elizabeth Payne

11/02/1938 - 01/17/2020

Macon, GA- Elizabeth Faye Persons Payne, 81, passed away on January 17, 2020. She joins her daughter, LeAnne Payne Wilkes, who passed away on January 12, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Macon, Georgia, and was born on November 02, 1938, to Alvah Gordon Persons, Jr. and Aldora Elizabeth Leigh Horton Persons. She attended Charles H. Bruce Elementary School and Miller High School, where she was an Honor Graduate. She grew up attending Mikado Baptist Church where she married her loving husband, Jerry Morgan Payne. For the last years of her life she attended Ingleside Baptist Church and helped teach her Sunday School class, which she loved and enjoyed. She had a large and close circle of friends and loved their weekly get togethers. She began working at First National Bank then started a career at the Medical Center of Central Georgia in 1969. She retired in 1996 as the Coordinator of Graduate Medical Education.

Faye was very creative and artistic. She was an avid Georgia Bulldog supporter and held season tickets for years. She was a very good cook and her Thanksgiving dressing was the highlight of family gatherings.

Faye is survived by her son-in-law, Michael Ray Wilkes, of South Dakota, her brother Alva Gordon Persons III, of Lithonia, Georgia, her granddaughter Ashley Wilkes, of Macon, and her grandson Jonathon Wilkes, of Kentucky, with his wife Julienne and their two sons, Jessi and Levi; and extended family, including Ray and Pat Wilkes who were so kind and helpful, and her lifelong friend Shirley Justice for always being there for her. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mariah Chickletti, the RN that took such extraordinary care of her in the Navicent Health CCU and to her good friend Kathy Lischer who sat with her many hours after she was hospitalized.

Macon Memorial Park has the arrangements, with visitation Thursday, January 23rd at 5:00 pm and a joint memorial service with her daughter on Friday, January 24th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Macon Rescue Mission.





