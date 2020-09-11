1/
Gordon Strong
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Gordon Strong
September 28, 1949 - September 9, 2020
Centerville, GA- Gordon Frederick Strong, 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on a later date at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Gordon was born September 28, 1949 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to the late William and Marguerite Strong. He served his country proudly in the United States Army National Guard for over twenty years. Gordon also retired from Robins Air Force Base as a civil servant for thirty years. He was a member of the Calvary Chapel Heartland Church in Fort Valley. Gordon was an avid golfer and a member of Waterford and Southern Landings Golf Clubs. He enjoyed volunteering at Eagle Springs Elementary School. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Rosebud Wright-Strong and his brother Bill Strong, Jr.
Gordon is survived by his daughters, Lauren Strong and Mandy Bloodworth; son, Christopher Strong; granddaughters, Laila Williams, Shelby Sirmons, and Taylor Rose Sirmons; and his fur baby Lucy Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Centerville, GA 31028.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
