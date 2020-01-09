|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Colston Whitt.
3969 Mercer University Drive
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Grace Colston Whitt
June 13, 1925 - January 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Grace Colston Whitt, 94, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Scott McMillan will officiate. The family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Grace was born in 1925 to Emory Clayton Colston and Alice Anderson Colston and raised on the family farm in Kite, Georgia. At the age of twenty, she moved to Savannah, Ga and met her husband of 49 years, Donald Whitt. They married in 1947 and eventually moved to Macon where they raised their three girls.
Grace was a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a master seamstress and created almost every article of clothing the girls wore. She loved to garden, read, cook, watch the Atlanta Braves, and spend time with her family. She was wise beyond measure, independent, sassy, and always stayed true to herself. She wore the sweetest smile and
always said a heartfelt "Thank You" to anyone who helped her in any way. Our sweet amazing Grace will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Pam Mitchem (David) and Donna Ellis (Richard Brown); sister, Brenda Bryant; sister-in-law, JoAnn Colston; grandchildren, Christy Mitchem, Nicole Cronan, Johnny Mitchem (Paige), Josh Mitchem (Emily) and Andy Fish (Kasey); great-grandchildren, Tyler Mitchem, Morgan Cronan, Wyatt Cronan, Nathan Fish, Conner Fish, and Miles Mitchem. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D. Whitt, a daughter, Beverly D. Whitt, a granddaughter, Samantha Fish Wilcox and siblings, Carson Colston, Jimmy Colston, Emory Colston, Jr., Aldean Colston, Irma Foskey and Lavene Keltz.
The family wishes to thank Aranda, Michelle, Scott, Rebecca and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent care and support to Grace and her family. There is a special place in our hearts and Grace's for the love and care that Darlene Conyers, Brenda James, Ramona Martin and Sheila Bustos gave to Grace during this last year along with Bethovan, Dooley, Jack, and Little Man for all their canine love and support.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
