Grace Durden Jones
Milledgeville, Georgia- Grace Marie Durden Jones age 89 passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30th at Nunn-Wheeler Cemetery with Rev. Michael Brewer and Rev. Eddie Perry officiating.
Mrs. Jones was a native of Deepstep but had made her home in Milledgeville. She was retired from Central State Hospital and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Julian Ivy Durden and Mary Ethel Hodges Durden and her husband William E. "Ras" Jones.
Survivors include her two son Ronnie Jones (Debbie)and Randy R. Jones (Donna), two daughters Marie Jones Lindsey (Charles) and Martha Ann Bentley (Frank), a sister Mary Purvis of Macon, nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren also survive.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2019