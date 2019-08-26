Grace Johnson Joiner
April 13, 1920 - August 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Grace Johnson Joiner, age 99, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Grace was born April 13, 1920 in Johnson, County. She was the daughter of the late Nelious (Pat) and Viola Holton Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Claud Deal Joiner; three sisters, Vivian Roberts, Estelle Price, and Pauline Price and a brother, Darius Johnson.
Over many years Grace became known as a maker of handmade crocheted baby booties. She made thousands of booties for new born babies all across the southeast U.S.
She is survived by her son, Claud Jerry Joiner of Macon, two grandchildren, Claud Jerry Joiner, Jr. (Maya) and Angie Joiner Mallinson (Cory) of Macon, four great grandchildren, Christopher Jerry Mallinson, Dylan David Joiner, Haley Eileen Mallinson, and Leah Judith Mallison all of Macon, four nephews, Ed Price, Lamar Price, William Bo Price, and Joe W. Price all of Wrightsville, and two nieces, Phylis Santana and Melba Jean Price of Wrightsville.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 26, 2019