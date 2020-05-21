Grace King Tribble
July 5, 1923 - May 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Grace King Tribble peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hiram L. Tribble, her parents, Dr. J. Lon King Sr. and Mrs. Grace Ide King; her brother, Dr. J. Lon King Jr. and his wife, Jean. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine McMillen (Mike) of Pine Mountain, Georgia; a son, H. Lowry Tribble, Jr. (Susan) of Macon; six grandchildren, Michael, David, Lauren, Katherine, Rebecca and Mallory; and fourteen great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was born and grew up in Macon, Georgia, graduating from A.L. Miller High School. She graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama with degrees in English and Biology. She married and lived in Atlanta and Houston, Texas before returning to Macon in 1955. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was involved in the Women of the Church, her Church Circle and taught Sunday school. She was a past member of the Junior League of Macon, Hill and Dale Garden Club, Morningside Music Club, Macon Elks Club, her Bridge Club and the Idle Hour Country Club.
Her burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery with Rev. John Kinser officiating. She was a strong, thoughtful and loving woman, remembered for sending family and friends her many notes and cards; taking food to shut-ins and those in need and who dearly loved her family. Her 4 - year old great-granddaughter will recite Psalm 100 and her 2 - year old great-grandson will sing "Amazing Grace" in tribute to their great-grandmother.
We extend our great appreciation to the private care and the caregivers from Hospice. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the World Missions at First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or your charity of choice.
Arrangements by Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
View the online memorial for Grace King Tribble
July 5, 1923 - May 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Grace King Tribble peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hiram L. Tribble, her parents, Dr. J. Lon King Sr. and Mrs. Grace Ide King; her brother, Dr. J. Lon King Jr. and his wife, Jean. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine McMillen (Mike) of Pine Mountain, Georgia; a son, H. Lowry Tribble, Jr. (Susan) of Macon; six grandchildren, Michael, David, Lauren, Katherine, Rebecca and Mallory; and fourteen great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was born and grew up in Macon, Georgia, graduating from A.L. Miller High School. She graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama with degrees in English and Biology. She married and lived in Atlanta and Houston, Texas before returning to Macon in 1955. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was involved in the Women of the Church, her Church Circle and taught Sunday school. She was a past member of the Junior League of Macon, Hill and Dale Garden Club, Morningside Music Club, Macon Elks Club, her Bridge Club and the Idle Hour Country Club.
Her burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery with Rev. John Kinser officiating. She was a strong, thoughtful and loving woman, remembered for sending family and friends her many notes and cards; taking food to shut-ins and those in need and who dearly loved her family. Her 4 - year old great-granddaughter will recite Psalm 100 and her 2 - year old great-grandson will sing "Amazing Grace" in tribute to their great-grandmother.
We extend our great appreciation to the private care and the caregivers from Hospice. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the World Missions at First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or your charity of choice.
Arrangements by Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
View the online memorial for Grace King Tribble
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.