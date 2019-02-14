Mother Grace Matthews
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mother Grace Matthews will be held 12 Noon Friday, February 15, 2019 at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church. Dr. Clyde Green, Minister will officiate. Interment services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Matthews, 91, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.
The family will meet and greet friends from 11 AM until 12 Noon on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the church before the service.
Survivors include her six children, Joan (Sidney) Phillips, Walter (Jackie) Matthews, Gladys Matthews, Samuel (Pamela) Matthews, Charles (Brunetta) Matthews, and Belinda (David) Stenson; six sisters, Mattie Robinson, Dorothy Whitby, Virginia Crawford, Florine Prather, Lillie (Marshall) Banks and Clyde (James) Plummer; brother-in-law, Samuel Matthews; sister-in-law, Marguerite Matthews; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019