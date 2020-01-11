Grace Neal McMillan
May 6, 1929 - January 8, 2020
Centerville, GA- Centerville, GA- Grace Neal McMillan, 90, of Centerville, passed away at 2:50 PM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the comfort of her home with family members alongside her. She was born May 6, 1929, in Walnut Community, Quitman County, Mississippi, to Willis and Daisy Neal. She married Jesse Lee McMillan on October 27, 1946. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2003.
Surviving are her three sons, James, Neal, and Scott; 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; one sister, Laquita Weaver; one sister-in-law, Millie Neal, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Grace's sons, Terry and Michael preceded her in death.
Grace graduated from Walnut High School in 1947. She was a long-time resident of Warner Robins where she and her family made a life, and she enjoyed a career as a pharmacy technician at the Houston County Medical Center.
Visitation is from 7:00 until 9:00 PM, Friday, January 10 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Services at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Casey Matthews officiating. Burial at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to AIDS United (https://www.aidsunited.org/About/Donate.aspx), or organization of your choice.
Please go to www.heritagemfh.com and sign the online guest registry.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Grace Neal McMillan
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 11, 2020