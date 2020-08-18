Grace Pollock Reeves
August 25, 1921 - August 14, 2020
Eatonton, GA- Grace Pollock Reeves, 98, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Putnam General Hospital, Eatonton, GA. A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Vineville Baptist Church. Burial will be private at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Dr. Bill Hardee officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon GA 31204 or American Heart Association
, 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon GA 31210.
Grace was born in Hawkinsville, GA to the late James Allison and Susie Simmons Pollock. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five happy years, Ralph D. Reeves and her son, Larry A. Reeves and sister, Lillian Pollock Ragan. Mrs. Reeves graduated from A.L. Miller High School and attended the University of Georgia. She was a charter member of the Macon Area Chapter Cerebral Palsy Society of Georgia, the Mom's Club, and the Four Season's Garden Club. She served on the Board of Directors of United Cerebral Palsy and was a delegate to the National Convention for several years. She was instrumental in getting the Bibb County School of Special Education started and her son, Larry, was in the first class, and she was the first PTA President. Grace was the first switchboard operator for Robins Air Force Base. Grace was the owner-director of Kiddie College Kindergarten for 19 years. She was a member of Vineville Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class. Grace enjoyed entertaining her friends and family at her lake home for many years. She was computer savvy and enjoyed puzzling and making all kinds of greeting cards and also was an avid bird watcher. She was the mother of three loving and devoted children, Larry, Carol and Ricky, Larry passed away in 2009.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Reeves and husband, Rick Bowers of Lake Sinclair and son, Ricky Ralph Reeves, and wife, Wanda of Macon, grandchildren; Richard (Richi) O'Neal of Milledgville, GA, Canaan Ballard of Warner Robins, GA, Richard and Jared Reeves of Denver, CO and nine great grandchildren.
