Grace Revis (Ford) Moore
January 20, 1929 - July 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Grace Revis (Ford) Moore, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Warner Robins at 2:00 pm with interment immediately following in Magnolia Park Cemetery. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Grace was born on January 20, 1929 in Tifton, GA to the late George W. and Mary (Wallace) Ford. She was a faithful and devoted member of First Baptist Church and absolutely loved her church family. Grace loved to sing, in fact, she was a charter member of the "Sweet Adeline's" a group of lady singers. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husbands, Bruce B. Revis and Reverend Harold Moore; siblings: George W. Ford (Lottie), Emmette W. Ford (Jean), Helen Frazier (Russell), Frank Ford (Mary Sue), Childs Ford (Sue) and Joe D. Ford (Dee Dee).
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Gary Bruce Revis (Susan) of Fort Valley, Debbie R. Smith (Steve) of Marietta and Melodie R. McNamee (Jim) of Statesboro; 7 grandchildren: Jesse Bruce Revis, Rachel Fawn Revis, Joel Landon Revis, Christopher Steven Smith, William Alex Smith, Abigail Grace McNamee and Amelia Laura McNamee; great-granddaughter: Ellie Harper Smith; sister: Sheila Kueker (Bill).
Published in The Telegraph on July 19, 2019