Grace Weathersby Ezell
June 13, 1928 - July 24, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Grace Ezell, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Millen, Georgia, Grace was the daughter of the late Horace Henry and Inez Saxon Weathersby. A former longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church, and most recently, a devoted member of Harvest Methodist Church, Grace was a woman of unrelenting faith. She enjoyed making crafts, especially dolls, shopping, and traveling. Most of all, Grace loved spending time with her family, all of whom she adored.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Hubert Franklin Ezell; and brothers, Horace Weathersby, Franklin Weathersby, and Grady Weathersby.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children; Bill Caldwell (Debbie) of Chester, South Carolina, and Margaret Ezell and Jack Ezell, both of Warner Robins; brother, Donald Weathersby of Vienna; sisters, Vivian Forehand of Sylvania, and Patsy Burke of Millen; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and beloved pet dog, Lucy.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Ezell will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Grace Weathersby Ezell to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on July 26, 2019
Published in The Telegraph on July 26, 2019