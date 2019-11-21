Grace Windham Perdue
April 19 1938 - November 18, 2019
Butler, GA- Funeral services for Grace Windham Perdue, 81, of Butler, will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Perdue passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Lynn Haven Nursing Home in Gray.
She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who raised five children and provided childcare to her grandchildren as well as neighbors and friends children. She was a loving sister, aunt, and all-around caretaker to everyone around her.
She was your protector and friend. She was kind, generous, caring, funny, accepting, strong and forgiving. She was a Galatians woman, showing the fruits of the spirit – love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
She was always in the kitchen baking goods to share with friends and family. She was our angel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Perdue, Sr.
Survivors include her children, Charles Perdue, Jr. and wife Cathy of Gray, Steve Perdue and wife Sally of Gray, Stephanie Marks of Columbus, Tim Perdue of Byron and Daryl Perdue of Jones County; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Wesley United Methodist Church, 933 West Old Wire Road, Butler, GA 31006 or the ,886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019