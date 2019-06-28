Gracie Bell Norwood
Macon, Ga- Funeral services for Gracie Bell Norwood will be held 2 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Pilgrim Baptist Church. Pastor Bryant Raines will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Ms. Norwood , 85, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Survivors include six children; one step-daughter; two sisters; two brothers; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 7360 Knoxville Road, Lizella.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gracie Bell Norwood
Published in The Telegraph on June 28, 2019