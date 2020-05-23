Grady M. "Mike" JonesAugust 19, 1929 - May 21, 2020Byron, GA- Grady M. "Mike" Jones, 90, passed away on May 21, 2020. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Prettyman officiating. Please be respectful of Mr. Jones family by observing current guidelines concerning social distancing.Mr. Jones was born and raised picking cotton in Peach County and graduated from Fort Valley High School. He retired after 20 years of service from the United States Army after proudly serving two tours of duty in Vietnam and as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne. Mr. Jones retired from civil service at Robins Air Force Base and was a member of Central Fellowship Baptist Church.Survivors include his devoted wife of 64 years, Obie White Jones; their children, Frederick Lamar "Ricky" Jones (Shirley) of Jones County, Margaret Evelyn "Peggy" Rigby (Bryan) of Byron, Wanda Dawn Nicholson (Timothy) of Macon, and Michael Wayne Jones of Byron; son in law, Eddie Mann of Byron; 8 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodford Grady Jones and Annie Pearl Moody Jones, daughter, Carol Ann Mann, and a grandson, Scott Wayne Underhill.Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.