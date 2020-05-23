Grady M. "Mike" Jones
1929 - 2020
Grady M. "Mike" Jones
August 19, 1929 - May 21, 2020
Byron, GA- Grady M. "Mike" Jones, 90, passed away on May 21, 2020. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Prettyman officiating. Please be respectful of Mr. Jones family by observing current guidelines concerning social distancing.
Mr. Jones was born and raised picking cotton in Peach County and graduated from Fort Valley High School. He retired after 20 years of service from the United States Army after proudly serving two tours of duty in Vietnam and as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne. Mr. Jones retired from civil service at Robins Air Force Base and was a member of Central Fellowship Baptist Church.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 64 years, Obie White Jones; their children, Frederick Lamar "Ricky" Jones (Shirley) of Jones County, Margaret Evelyn "Peggy" Rigby (Bryan) of Byron, Wanda Dawn Nicholson (Timothy) of Macon, and Michael Wayne Jones of Byron; son in law, Eddie Mann of Byron; 8 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodford Grady Jones and Annie Pearl Moody Jones, daughter, Carol Ann Mann, and a grandson, Scott Wayne Underhill.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
More sadness for the Jones family; I am so very sorry. I remember talking with Mr. Jones at the Powersville UMC Homecomings. Such a sweet man. I was in school with Carol, Ricky, and Wanda in 1967 and 1968. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Sincerely, Jeanne Hays Giles Pierce
Jeanne Pierce
Friend
