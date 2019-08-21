Grady Norwood Stanfield
April 20, 1925 - August 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Grady Norwood Stanfield, 94, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Bob Hamilton officiating.
Norwood was born in Wayne County, Georgia to the late James Henry and Mollie Miller Stanfield. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Barbee Stanfield and a daughter, Sandra Gail Beck. He served in the United States Navy and was retired from Chevron Oil Company. Norwood was a member of Northridge Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Loretta Simmons of Jones, Co., Lorel (Sue) Stanfield of Jones, Co., and Al (Cathy) Stanfield of Byron, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave., has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019