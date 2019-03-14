Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grady Oliver Tye. View Sign

Grady Oliver TyeOctober 01, 1946 - March 12, 2019Macon, Ga- Grady Oliver Tye, 72, of Macon, GA passed away March 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 15 at 11 o'clock at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Foster Bell will officiate. The family will greet friends on Thursday, March 14 from 5 until 7 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that a random act of kindness be shown to a stranger in honor of Grady.He was born on October 1, 1946, in Macon, GA to the late Hugh Thomas Tye and Annie Pearl Weeks Tye.Grady resided most of his life in South Bibb County, the only exceptions being short stints in Waycross, GA and Americus, GA where he served as a Recruiter for the GA National Guard. He attended Willingham High School where he was a member of the marching band. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War . Upon returning home, he continued to serve as member of the National Guard, initially as a recruiter, then as a reservist. During the first Gulf War he was again called to Active Duty. He eventually retired after having served for over 20 years as either an Active Duty member, or as a Reservist.Always a hard worker, he worked for many local employers, and was skilled as both a butcher and a truck driver. In addition to his work, he loved his church, and was a faithful member of Avondale Baptist Church until he was no longer able to attend due to his health.His greatest love, however, was his family. He was a devoted husband to one wife, the former Sybil Joy Byars for nearly 49 years. He was also a loving father to two sons, Ashley, now of Valdosta and Andrew who now lives in Bonaire. His greatest joy over the last 12 years was being Papa to the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Kristen Tye. He is survived by a sister, Billie Jean Ball (Bob) of Cuthbert, GA, and two brothers, Jeff Tye (Pat) of Macon, GA and Harrold Tye (Sandra) of Griffin, GA as well as several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Anne Tye and Marshalyn Tye Baker, as well as four brothers, Henry Tye, Thomas Tye, Clarence Tye, James Tye, and Johnny Tye.

