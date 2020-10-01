Grady Ronald Pry, Sr.
January 17, 1932 - September 26, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Grady Ronald Pry, Sr., 88, died unexpectedly in Sylva, NC on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following at Magnolia Park Cemetery with Masonic Rites. Pastor Chris Dorriety will be officiating the services. Flowers are accepted but the family ask that any donations be given to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Grady was born on January 17, 1932 in Altoona, PA to the late Carl Gilbert Pry and Margaret Alice "Peg" (Hoover) Pry. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Army. Grady owned several local businesses; Pry Contracting, Welding Specialty, Specialty Crane and his last enterprise, GRP Properties, specializing as a retiree, handyman and a golf speculator. Grady was a proud 32-degree mason Emeritus in Tyrian Lodge #111, where he received his 50-year apron on March 5, 2020. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of freemasonry, Al Sihah Shriners, Houston County Shrine Club, where he served as past president, Royal Order of Jesters and former member of the Lotus performing unit. Grady was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing poker with his friends.
Besides being a successful businessman, Grady was a kind, generous and loving figure to many friends and family. He enjoyed traveling and never met a stranger, everyone was a friend in his eyes. Grady was always available to give a hand to those in need and many times referred families to the Shriners Hospital for Children
. In addition to his parents, Grady was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sylvia "SYB" (Morrison) Pry; grandson: Erik Pry and his sister, Margaret Ann Nowak. He will be known as a loving and devoted, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Robert "Bob" Pry of Palmyra, NJ, and Ron Pry of Kathleen, GA; daughter: Shannon Pry of Kathleen, GA; step-children: Micki Beasley Kaufheld of Youngstown, FL and Don Beasley (Bonna) of Warner Robins, GA; 7 grandchildren: Alex, Jimmy, Jennifer, Paige, Chris, Jeff and Brandon; brothers: Gilbert Pry (Barbara) of Orlando, FL and Gordon Pry (Judy) of Glen Mills, PA; sister: Susie Hinkel (John) of McCormick, SC and daughter-in-law, Ann Pry of Warner Robins, GA.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com
to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. View the online memorial for Grady Ronald Pry, Sr.