Grantlyn Elsey
Gray, Georgia- Grantlyn B. Elsey, 71, of Amy Clegg Drive, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 6:00pm to 7:00pm, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Memorial services will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Tom Murray officiating.
Mrs. Elsey was born August 3, 1948, in Fairmont, West Virginia and had lived in the middle Georgia area most of her life. She was the daughter of the late William Grant Brooks and Mollie Yawn Brooks. Mrs. Elsey was a retired para-professional for the Bibb County Board of Education and was a member of Lanier Heights Baptist Church.
Mrs. Elsey is survived by her children: Grant Sawyer, Crystal Davidson and Randy Elsey; grandchildren: Trenton Elsey, Nathan Elsey, Jaxson Elsey and Brooke Davidson.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020