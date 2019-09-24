Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Southside Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Grayson Wesley Kline

September 22, 2019 - September 22, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Grayson Wesley Kline, beloved infant son of Jacob and Hope Kline, entered this world on Sunday night, September 22, 2019. At 3 pounds and 6 ounces and just over 14 inches long, Grayson was small, but his heart was mighty. Though his time here on earth was brief, the 44 beautiful moments he lived will be treasured by his mommy and daddy who were excited to meet and hold him and surround him with their love and prayers. He gifted them with a few tiny precious sounds that they will cherish for a lifetime and a glimpse of his brilliant blue eyes. In their arms, his life was full and beautiful. Though his parents and family wanted nothing more than for Grayson to remain here with them, they also are fully comforted in the knowledge that as he took his last breath on earth, he took his first amazing breath in the presence of Almighty God. He has now met his older angel sibling and is fully healed and whole in the arms of the Lord. He will forever remain in the hearts of his parents and others who look forward to the day they will all meet again and be able to sing praises to the Lord as a family.

Grayson was preceded in death by a precious infant sibling, as well as his great-grandparents, Charles and Margie Kline, Bucky and Dot Wheeler, and Betty Sue Woods.

Left to treasure the miraculous journey that was Grayson's are his parents, Jacob and Hope Kline of Warner Robins; grandparents, Chuck Kline (Esther) of Macon, Angie Sapp (Steve) of St. Simons, and Doug and Tracy Wheeler of Lizella; great-grandparents, Ronnie and Merry Woods of Byron, Joel and Terri Latimer of Macon; aunts and uncles, Jonathan Kline (Jamie) of Warner Robins, Jeremy Kline of Macon, Seth Wheeler (Tasha) of Valdosta, and Jesse Wheeler of Moab, Utah; as well as a number of extended and loving family members.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church. Following the service, Grayson will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made in memory of Grayson Kline to Ashlie's Embrace,1967 E. Maple Street, Suite 186, North Canton, OH, 44720. Donations can also be made online at

