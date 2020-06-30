Greer LasseterFebruary 14, 1954 - June 27, 2020Perry, Georgia- John Greer Lasseter died suddenly on Saturday, June 27th, 2020, after a lifetime of love for his family and friends. Greer was a gift to the world in all respects. He was a loving, dedicated husband to his wife, Lori, and an outstanding father of two wonderful children Kristen and John Randall. A devoted son-in-law to Martha Randall, and brother to Lee Lasseter and Jeff Lasseter, both of Perry, Georgia. Greer's laugh was infectious, his smile unparalleled. He was apt to send random calls, messages, and voicemails to family and friends saying, "Thinking about y'all. Love y'all." — no occasion, just because he loved. Greer loved his family, his friends, all animals, and the community's youth without reservation. He was forever a Perry Panthers fan, loved by all that visited Longhorn Butcher Shop and without fail supported the Dawgs. No one person personified love and humility more than Greer. Greer was preceded in death by his Father, Verner Lee Lasseter and his Mother, Jean Black Lasseter. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Perry on Tuesday, June 30, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church of Perry.Watson-Hunt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.