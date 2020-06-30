Greer Lasseter
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Greer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greer Lasseter
February 14, 1954 - June 27, 2020
Perry, Georgia- John Greer Lasseter died suddenly on Saturday, June 27th, 2020, after a lifetime of love for his family and friends. Greer was a gift to the world in all respects. He was a loving, dedicated husband to his wife, Lori, and an outstanding father of two wonderful children Kristen and John Randall. A devoted son-in-law to Martha Randall, and brother to Lee Lasseter and Jeff Lasseter, both of Perry, Georgia. Greer's laugh was infectious, his smile unparalleled. He was apt to send random calls, messages, and voicemails to family and friends saying, "Thinking about y'all. Love y'all." — no occasion, just because he loved. Greer loved his family, his friends, all animals, and the community's youth without reservation. He was forever a Perry Panthers fan, loved by all that visited Longhorn Butcher Shop and without fail supported the Dawgs. No one person personified love and humility more than Greer. Greer was preceded in death by his Father, Verner Lee Lasseter and his Mother, Jean Black Lasseter. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Perry on Tuesday, June 30, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church of Perry.
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Greer Lasseter



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Perry
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
1208 Main Street
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 29, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved