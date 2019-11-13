GREG DAVIS
PERRY, GA- Greg Davis, 63, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 8, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Davis was a lifelong residence of Perry and was the son of Jack Davis and the late Jo Nell McElmurray. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and worked for many years as chief engineer at Perry Hospital. Having a stroke years ago did not deter his love of hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his mother, JoNell Bennett McElmurray.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Greg are his wife, Pam Davis of Perry; his father, Jack Davis of Leesburg, FL; his children, Allen Davis of Orlando, Kimberly James of Perry, and Tommy Davis of Perry; six grandchildren; and his sister, Grace "Charlie" Davis (Frank Ranallo) of Inverness, Florida.
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019