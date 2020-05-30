Sadie Hamric
02/28/1927 - 05/28/2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Sadie Gunnels Hamric passed away peacefully at Bolingreen Nursing facility in Macon, GA, at the age of 93. Mrs. Gunnels Hamric was born in Richland, GA, Feb 28, 1927 to JD Gunnels and Maudie Mae (Kidd) Gunnels. Mrs. Sadie graduated from Richland High School in 1944. As a child and young lady, she was a member of the First Baptist Church in Richland, GA. Sadie was first employed in 1944 by the War Department, US Army, at Ft. Benning, GA, as a Civilian Fiscal clerk; she being a member of the "Greatest Generation" supported military operations during World War II stateside during the work up and critical stages of the "D" Day invasion June 6, 1944.
Sadie Gunnels married the late Grady Moore Sr. of Richland in 1945 where they produced three children (Dianne, Grady Jr., and Lisa). Mrs. Sadie considered her most important employment and the one she loved the most, to be a stay-at-home Mom caring for her three children. She often was seen reading the bible in the home and led by example daily in the community. Sadie was certainly the exemplification of a fun, nurturing Mother to her small kids, and a committed forbearing wife. The qualities she lived daily promoted a humble approach to parenting while providing clear expectations of faith, always praying for and anticipating the best outcome for her children as they grew.
After successfully raising her children, Mrs. Sadie worked for Sumter Regional Hospital in Americus as a Dietary Technician where she retired in 1994. For many years she provided a home and was the sole provider and caretaker for her mother, Maudie, who became afflicted with ill health. Mrs. Sadie married the Reverend James Hamric in 1993, where together they founded a Baptist mission and led a small congregation in Ellaville, GA. As the congregation grew, Rev and Mrs. Hamric were excited to oversee the construction of a new rural Independent Baptist Church which is now known as LaCrosse Road Baptist Church in Ellaville.
With her home nearby, Mrs. Sadie, a warm, energetic sociable pastor's wife and hostess, ensured Sunday meals were routinely created and made available between services for key members of the early congregation. Throughout her life Mrs. Sadie, continually wanted to know "what she needed to do" to support and care for all those whom she loved; Mrs. Sadie considered the needs of others first, even when her own were unmet. This natural desire of service was still evident as it endured until her last days of life. As she was confined to a wheel chair, she could often be overheard verbalizing her desire to know what she was "supposed to do".
Mrs. Sadie was humble, self-sacrificing, forgiving and loving soul; she was an example to follow and will be missed by all those that knew her.
Proceeded her in death is her infant brother, Jack D Gunnels (d. 12 Jun 1931), Father, JD Gunnels (d. 27 Apr 1989), Mother, Maudie (d. 3 Mar 1994), Grady Moore Sr. (d. 18 Apr 2008) and the Reverend James M Hamric (d. 6 Jun 2004).
Mrs. Sadie is survived by her children Dianne D'Arcangelo (Sal), Grady Moore Jr. (Anna), Lisa M Waits (Mike), 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be held graveside at Harmony Cemetery in Richland, GA. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Robert Orr officiating.
Matthew 23:11 He who is greatest among you shall be your servant.
