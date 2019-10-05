Gregory Alen Oliver
January 26, 1965 - September 20, 2019
Byron, GA- Gregory Alen Oliver, 54, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Born on January 26, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia, Gregory was raised in Macon and graduated from Tattnall Square Academy. Following graduation, he proudly joined the United States Navy where he served several years before pursuing his career in catering. Gregory had a strong passion for cooking and preparing meals and he enjoyed showcasing his talent in Atlanta's catering business.
He is survived by his loving parents, Angeline and Don McClure; sister, Leanna Linnenkohl (Bill); and many other loving family members.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Gregory to the , 4899 Belfort Rd., Ste. 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019