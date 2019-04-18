Gregory Allen Fambles
May 12, 1962 - April 8, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Services for Macon native, Gregory Allen "Peachtree" Fambles, 56, are 2:00P.M., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon, GA.
He was the son of the late Franklin and Clara Fambles; attended the local schools; later relocated to Atlanta, GA.
Survivors include: sister, Cheryl (Kirk) Gibson, Warner Robins, GA; brother, Franklin M. Fambles, Jr., Macon, GA; aunt, Elizabeth Randall; uncle, Ralph Fambles; other relatives;. A special thanks to the Black, Lowe and Sancho Families.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 18, 2019