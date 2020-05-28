Gregory "Po Joe" HileyMarch 08, 1961 - May 24, 2020Macon, GA.- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Gregory "Po Joe" Hiley. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Midway Road, Lizella, GA. 31052. Bishop B. Michael Burney Sr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.