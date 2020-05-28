Gregory "Po Joe" Hiley
1961 - 2020
Gregory "Po Joe" Hiley
March 08, 1961 - May 24, 2020
Macon, GA.- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Gregory "Po Joe" Hiley. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Midway Road, Lizella, GA. 31052. Bishop B. Michael Burney Sr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Gregory "Po Joe" Hiley



Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
