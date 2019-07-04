Gregory Keith Simmons
July 29, 1955 - June 26, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for Gregory Keith Simmons are 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Peter A.M.E. Church with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley.
He leaves to cherish his memories: three children, LaToya C. Rumph, Dr. Keith T. Simmons (Mary), and Robert G. Simmons; a host of other relatives and friends. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019