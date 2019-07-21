Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Kent Vsetecka. View Sign Service Information Heritage Memorial Funeral Home 701 CARL VINSON PKWY Warner Robins , GA 31093 (478)-329-1400 Memorial service 11:00 AM Altama Presbyterian Church 4621 Altama Ave. Brunswick , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Kent Vsetecka

July 12, 1959 - July 14, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Gregory Kent Vsetecka, age 60, entered eternal rest July 14 2019, at Houston Medical Center, in Warner Robins, GA.

He was preceded in death by his Mother Dixie D. "Mrs. Ski" Vsetecka of Brunswick, GA. Paternal Grand Parents, Emil Frank & Amelia Vsetecka, nee Zaboj, of Timken, KS. Maternal Grand Parents George & Cora Gisick, nee Hartmann, of Bison, KS. Ten Uncles, nine Aunts & seven Cousins.

He is survived by his wife Mechelle Vsetecka, nee Terry, of Elko, GA. His Father, L.J. "SKI" Vsetecka, Brother Mark Vsetecka (Tracey, Son Andrew Woodside (Stephanie, Naomi, Nathan)) of Brunswick, GA. and numerous cousins spread across KS, CO, CA, LA, AZ, OR. & the Czech Republic.

Greg attended schools in Chula Vista, CA, Beeville, TX, Hampton, VA, before the family moved to Brunswick, GA, in 1972. There he attended Jane Macon Middle School, Brunswick High School & Brunswick Junior College, where he earned an associate degree and then a Master's Degree in Psychology from West GA. College in Carrollton, GA.

He went to work at the Americus Day Program in Americus, GA. He went on to be the director of SA Day program services at the Phoenix Center BHS in Warner Robins. He opened his first Risk Reduction School & Counseling in Perry, GA. Then Americus, Cordele & Eastman, GA.

Gregory was born in the Belboa Naval Hospital, San Diego, CA. Since he was born into a Navy family, he was able (forced) to travel to many places. He lived in Jacksonville, FL; Iwakuni, Japan; Beeville, TX; Hampton, VA; While in Japan, he befriended many Japanese boys & girls, who played together & tried to teach each other their own native languages. He also had an American-Japanese friend, who found a bat cave near home, which became a favorite place to play, until the other boy's mother discovered this & promised her son a swat or two. Greg's friend replied to his mother "you might as well do it now, cause I'm going back to play in that cave."

Gregory, you are & will be missed, as you filled a great space in our hearts. Lord receive your servant into your presence.

A memorial service will be held at Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520 at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 25, 2019, with the Rev. James McKinnon officiating.

Cremation was performed by Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Warner Robins, GA.

Donations may be made to Altama Presbyterian Church or to your local Humane Society.

Please dress casual, due to the heat, we want you to be comfortable.





Published in The Telegraph on July 21, 2019

