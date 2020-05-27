Gregory Lowe
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Lowe
May 16, 1955 - May 23, 2020
Byron, GA- Graveside Services for Gregory Lowe are 11:00A.M.,Thursday, May 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Byron, with military honors. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.


View the online memorial for Gregory Lowe


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful uncle. We will love you and miss you always. Words can't express how we feel but you know our hearts. WE LOVE YOU UNCLE GREGORY.
~FAMILY MATTERS~
Alonna
Family
May 26, 2020
Greg (Peabody) so many memories, theyre revolving around and around in my head. Im going to truly miss you. I that the Lord has everything under control. R. I. P.
Kelvin,
Friend
May 24, 2020
Cuz too many memories to name here but I remember our military times together stationed at Fort Gordon Ga. You were my BEST MAN at my wedding. Like I said to Jake, hold a seat for me man for we know no when our time will come. Too many memories man, Rest in peace my Brother RIP...

To Mary and the family I know you will miss Greg but trust me everything will be alright... He's in God's hand now. My deepest sympathy goes out to you

Ricky Canady, Shay and Darrell
Ronnie Smith
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved