In loving memory of a wonderful uncle. We will love you and miss you always. Words can't express how we feel but you know our hearts. WE LOVE YOU UNCLE GREGORY.
~FAMILY MATTERS~
Gregory Lowe
May 16, 1955 - May 23, 2020
Byron, GA- Graveside Services for Gregory Lowe are 11:00A.M.,Thursday, May 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Byron, with military honors. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.