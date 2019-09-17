Gregory Scott DuPree
July 10,1957 - September 15,2019
Macon, GA- DuPree, a resident of Gray, GA passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Coliseum Medical Center.
Greg is the son of the late Scott and Claire DuPree, as well as his grandparents Jimmy and Alma DuPree and Lawson and Mattie Bostick.
Greg was retired from Nord Kaolin Co. in Jeffersonville, GA.
Greg was a very honorable and kind man throughout his life. He and his wife were married 42 years and were members of New Haven Baptist Church in Twiggs County.
Greg is survived by his wife, Cheryl, one daughter Stacy Johnson of Gray, two sons, Mathew DuPree of Macon and Preston DuPree of Gray, two grandchildren, Breanna Johnson and Gregory Johnson of Gray, two sisters Deborah Casteen (Felix), Cynthia Bell, two brothers, Randy DuPree (Penny) and Timothy DuPree (Renee) both of Gordon, GA, a very devoted brother-in-law, Bill Evans of Gray, GA and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 4 o'clock on Wednesday, September 18, at Hart's Mortuary in Gray, GA. Burial will be at the cemetery at New Haven Baptist Church in Twiggs County.
Hart's Mortuary in Gray is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019