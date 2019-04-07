Gregory Scott Tribble
03/08/1968 - 04/04/2019
DUBLIN, GA- Gregory Scott Tribble, 51, of Dublin, passed away Thursday.
Memorial Services will be held Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM in New Beginnings In Christ in Garfield, GA. Rev. Mike Ogden and Rev. Charles Carter will officiate.
Mr. Tribble was born in Macon Georgia, the son of the late Samuel Wallace Tribble, and was preceded in death by his Step Father Ben Warren, his Grandparents, Willis and Eloise Carter, and Ernest "Hutt" and Lillie Tribble. Scott was a very talented artist who loved fishing, spending time at the ocean, surfing, and baseball. He was a graduate of W.T. Sampson High School in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Scott was a member of New Beginnings In Christ in Garfield, GA
Survivors include his Son, Zachary Scott (Hannah) Tribble. Grandson, Brayden Colt Tribble. Mother Janice Carter Warren. Brother Ben (Iris) Warren. Uncle Waylen (Karen) Carter. Nephews, Tyler Holt, Blade Warren, and Bradly Warren. Numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 Monday April 8, 2019 in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Beginnings In Christ, 135-119 Augusta Rd., Garfield, GA 30425
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2019