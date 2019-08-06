Grover Bell
December 3, 1956 - August 4, 2019
Dry Branch, GA- Services for Grover Bell are 11:00 AM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Old Marion Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Mr. Bell was born in Twiggs County to the parentage of the late Mr. John Henry Bell, Jr. and Mrs. Bertha Mae Crawford Bell. He attended Twiggs County schools and worked for a number of years at Elliott Machine Shop.
Survivors include: siblings, James (Carolyn) Bell, Willie Earl (Monica) Bell, Geraldine Bell and Ralph (Mary) Bell; others relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service
View the online memorial for Grover Bell
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2019