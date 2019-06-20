Gussie Mae Williamson
May 26, 1934 - June 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Gussie "Mae" Branch Williamson, age 85, of Macon, GA left her earthly body on Wednesday June 19, 2019, to gain her heavenly home with Jesus and other loved ones waiting on her there. Services will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Reverend Gary Berrier will officiate. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will have visitation from 2:00pm till 3:00 pm Friday at Fairhaven prior to the service. Mae was born in Rentz, GA and was raised in Soperton, GA by her late father Thomas "Son" Branch and her late late mother Nancy Peavy Branch. She was a devoted Christian that loved the Lord, and she was a member of Macon Evangelistic Church. She held many positions over the years including a school bus driver, a lunch lady at Stratford Academy and First Presbyterian Day School, and a waitress at Cox Seafood and San Fran Cafe. However, her most cherished and well-known title was Granny. She loved playing Bingo and was a life long fan of the Atlanta Braves. She was a sweet, kind, caring, compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She always had a kind word and a smile for everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bill Williamson, and by her oldest son Martin Williamson. She is survived by her children Martin's wife Beth of Oxford, Ga, Roy Williamson (Beth), Terry Williamson (Yvonne), Patricia Meservey (John), Tim Williamson (Jenny) all of Macon, and her sister Minnie Lee Haskins (Larry), of Gray, Ga. She was blessed by fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Gussie Mae Williamson
Published in The Telegraph on June 20, 2019