G.V. Williams, Jr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G.V. Williams Jr..
August 14, 1930 - April 1, 2019
Macon, GA- G.V. Williams, Jr. passed away April 1, 2019 at Coliseum Hospital in Macon, Georgia. G.V. was born in Laurens, South Carolina on August 14, 1930 to the late Garnet Vandoren Williams, Sr. and Hilda Williams Dunn. He was a resident of Dry Branch, Georgia for over 65 years and a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He retired from Dry Branch Kaolin after 38 years of service and he also owned and operated Williams Roofing Service for over 40 years.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Blondell Lake Williams; two grandsons: Christopher Van Williams and David Howard, Jr.; and brother, Mack Edward Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by five children: Van Williams (Linda) of Macon, Georgia, Gary Williams (Lisa) of Warner Robins, Georgia, Roy Jarrell (Nancy) of Macon, Georgia, Debbie Land (Kirby) of Seneca, South Carolina, and Sally Howard (David) of Tampa Florida; three grandchildren: Keith Coppock (Kelli), Wendy Arnold (Robert), and Shantel Meyers; four great-grandchildren: Dillon Coppock, Tanner Coppock, Hunter Bass, and Nicolas Arnold; and sister, Bertie Feltman of Laurens, South Carolina. He also leaves behind three loyal and very special friends: Chris Moore, Earl Jordan, and Osborne Smith.
A visitation will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, 7507 Old Gordon Rd, Dry Branch, Georgia 31020 at 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Reverend Marty Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for G.V. Williams, Jr.
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019