G.V. Williams, Jr.
August 14, 1930 - April 1, 2019
Macon , GA- G.V. Williams, Jr. passed away April 1, 2019 at Coliseum Hospital in Macon, Georgia.
A visitation will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, 7507 Old Gordon Rd, Dry Branch, Georgia 31020 on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Reverend Marty Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Hart's Mortuary on Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019