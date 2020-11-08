Gwen L. Hudson
June 21, 1940 - October 30, 2020
Byron, GA- Gwendolyn Louise "Gwen" Hudson, 80, and her precious "Sweetie" died on Friday, October 30, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11 o'clock, at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue. She will be entombed with her late husband, immediately following, in the mausoleum of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends for the hour prior to services, beginning at 10 o'clock.
Gwen was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late Horace and Gertha Slater Coleman. She was a graduate of Miller High School, and earned her certification as a Laboratory Technician from Macon Hospital, later the Medical Center of Central Georgia, and now Navicent Health. Gwen was also very active in 4H, retiring from the Crawford County Extension Service. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Melvin Hudson, in 2014, and her sister, Norma Faye Hopkins, earlier this year.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Timothy Andrew Hudson of Hollywood, MD, Gregory L. Hudson and wife Gina of Byron, GA, Jeffrey Marc Hudson and wife Debbie of Hollywood, MD; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren.
