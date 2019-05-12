Gwendolyn C. Barksdale
Macon, GA- A Memorial Service will be held for Gwendolyn C. Barksdale 11 AM Monday, May 13, 2019 at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment services will be private. Ms. Barksdale, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth (Cynthia) Driskell and Michael Driskell; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2019