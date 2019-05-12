Gwendolyn C. Barksdale (1937 - 2019)
    Evelyn Clowers
  "Sorry for your loss may there be comfort in knowing that..."
    - Bertha Hicks
    - Bertha Hicks
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Obituary
Gwendolyn C. Barksdale
Macon, GA- A Memorial Service will be held for Gwendolyn C. Barksdale 11 AM Monday, May 13, 2019 at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment services will be private. Ms. Barksdale, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth (Cynthia) Driskell and Michael Driskell; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2019
