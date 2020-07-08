1/1
Gwendolyn Deloris Youmans
1940 - 2020
Gwendolyn Deloris Youmans
March 5, 1940 - July 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Gwendolyn Deloris Youmans - Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00am, Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, 2700 Midway Rd., Lizella, GA. 31052 We will practice "Social Distancing" and Masks are required.
Born to James & Jamie G. Mitchell of Macon, GA, Deloris attended B.S. Ingram, Ballard Hudson c/o "57 and Fort Valley State. Retired from Warner Robins Air Force Base after 20 plus years. She had a love of reading, cooking, sewing, crafting & flea markets.
Deloris leaves her only child, Jaimee "Gogi" Harbin and son-in-love Lionel Harbin; three grandchildren ,Jamila, Laquise and Micah Harbin; a host of cousins, life-long friends and many others that had come to love her.
Hutchings Service.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
