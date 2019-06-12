Gwendolyn Denny
February 15, 1929 - June 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Macon, GA- Gwen Denny passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on June 12, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Warner Robins from 6:00-8:00 p.m., with graveside services following on June 14 at Rehoboth Baptist Church cemetery in Bowman, Georgia.
Gwen was born on February 15, 1929 in Bowman, Georgia to the late Boyce L. and Lizzie Mae Maxwell. She married Ben Denny in 1947 and they made their homes in Macon and Warner Robins.
Gwen had a beautiful yard, and her favorite flowers were daylilies and hostas. She was creative and she loved to sew and crochet. She was a wonderful cook. She loved the folks at her church, Liberty United Methodist in Macon, as well as her daylily friends in the Middle Georgia Hemerocallis Society, and beyond.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Benjamin P. Denny; a sister, Dixie Ayers, and brother-in-law Joseph P. Ayers, both of Bowman, as well as her in-laws Grady and Rose Alice Denny of Greer, SC, and Louise (Denny) and Walter Bagwell of Elberton, GA.
Gwen's memory will be treasured by her daughter and son-in-law, Libby and Richard Zink of McKinney, Texas, a granddaughter, Molly Zink of Denton, Texas, and a grandson, Benjamin Zink of Austin, Texas, as well as a host of nieces and nephews in Georgia and South Carolina.
The family wishes to thank the caregiving staff of Redbud Place in McKinney, Texas, as well as Home Instead of Macon.
Flowers will be appreciated, but donations may instead be made to the Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Rd. Macon, GA 31216.
Published in The Telegraph on June 12, 2019