Gwendolyn Haynes
Gwendolyn Haynes
Gray, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Gwendolyn Haynes will be held 11 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Ms. Haynes, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Survivors includes her two sisters, Ronna Slappy and Linda (Walter) Johnson; two brothers, Lafayette Haynes, Zetter Slappy and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Thursday, June 9, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
