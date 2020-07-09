Gwendolyn Haynes
Gray, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Gwendolyn Haynes will be held 11 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Ms. Haynes, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Survivors includes her two sisters, Ronna Slappy and Linda (Walter) Johnson; two brothers, Lafayette Haynes, Zetter Slappy and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Thursday, June 9, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
