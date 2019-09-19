Mrs. Gwendolyn I. Pryor
September 26, 1937 - September 14, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Gwendolyn I. Pryor. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lizzie Chapel Baptist church located at 1180 Bartlett Street, Macon, GA. 31204. Reverend Ronald G. Toney will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Family may be contacted at 3431 Larkwood Drive, Macon, GA. 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019