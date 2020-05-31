Gwendolyn Jean Lucas
1963 - 2020
February 19, 1963 - May 21, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A Graveside Service for Gwendolyn Jean Lucas will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm located at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Fort Valley, GA.
She's survived by her loving daughter, Belinda Shannon; two grandchildren; one great granddaughter; three siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
