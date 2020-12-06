Gwendolyn P. Greenway
July 2, 1950 - December 4, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia - On the morning of December 4, 2020, Gwendolyn P. Greenway passed from her Earthly home to her Heavenly one. She was 70 years old.
Gwendolyn was born in Milledgeville, Georgia, to the late John Thomas Pettigrew and Leila Thompson Pettigrew; she moved to Warner Robins in 1955. She graduated from Northside High School in 1968 and two weeks later, on June 2, 1968, she married her sweetheart, David Lee Greenway, Sr.
David was in the military and the couple found themselves stationed at several different bases. Gwendolyn's first job was working at St. John's Episcopal Kindergarten in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Her love of teaching children never ended and she spent the rest of her career in education. Once the pair moved back to Middle Georgia, Gwendolyn started working for Miller Elementary School in Warner Robins as a kindergarten paraprofessional after her son started school there. She later transferred to the central office at the Houston County Board of Education where she worked as a secretary for the Special Education Department until her retirement in 2010.
Following retirement, Gwendolyn spent her time caring for her husband and her family. She was a dedicated dog mom to Bosco, whom she loved dearly. When she wasn't tending to loved ones, Gwendolyn had a creative heart and enjoyed crocheting, crafting, cross stitch, and weaving baskets. She was an avid reader and devoted many hours to studying her Bible. For many years, Gwendolyn was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Crawford County.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, David Lee Greenway, Sr.; son, David Lee Greenway, Jr. (Gina) of Macon; step-grandson, Logan Davin; brother, John Thomas Pettigrew, Jr. (Carmen) of Sharpsburg, Georgia; and sisters, Donna Kay Hart (Danny) of Warner Robins and Rhonda Morris (Tony) of Ocala, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at McCullough Funeral Home with the funeral service immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at McCullough Funeral Home. Burial will take place after the service at Magnolia Park Cemetery. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made in memory of Gwendolyn to the American Cancer Society
, 804 Cherry St., Suite A, Macon, GA 31201.
