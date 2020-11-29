1/1
Gwendolyn Ross
1937 - 2020
Gwendolyn Ross
January 31, 1937 - November 22, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - A service for Mrs. Gwendolyn Ross will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 in the Mausoleum at Parkway Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM with visitation an hour prior to service.
Mrs. Gwendolyn Ross leaves to cherish her memories to her daughter Earnestine Ross (James); Siblings: Jaqueline Taylor, Reppard Lattimore, Rev. Sidney Lattimore, Marjorie Railey, Robbie Mae Woods, Melinda Rose Johnsons; devoted friends Juainta Smith and Celia Jones; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
01:00 PM
Mausoleum at Parkway Memorial Gardens
