Gwendolyn Ross

January 31, 1937 - November 22, 2020

Warner Robins, Georgia - A service for Mrs. Gwendolyn Ross will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 in the Mausoleum at Parkway Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM with visitation an hour prior to service.

Mrs. Gwendolyn Ross leaves to cherish her memories to her daughter Earnestine Ross (James); Siblings: Jaqueline Taylor, Reppard Lattimore, Rev. Sidney Lattimore, Marjorie Railey, Robbie Mae Woods, Melinda Rose Johnsons; devoted friends Juainta Smith and Celia Jones; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary





