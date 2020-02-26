Gwendolyn Ward Smith
July 27, 1942 - February 24, 2020
Centerville, GA- A funeral service for Gwendolyn Ward Smith will be held at 2:00P.M., Thursday, February 27, in the chapel of Vaughn Funeral Home, McRae, with burial at Telfair Memorial Gardens. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
A native of Lumber City, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Walter Lee Ward and the late Sally Mae Walden Ward. She was a teacher with the Houston County School system for 38 years, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Centerville.
Survivors include her husband, Franklin Smith of Centerville; daughter, Andrea Smith of Centerville; brother, Harry Julian Ward of Brunswick; and grandchildren, Jared Smith and Makenna Smith.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vaughnfh.com.
Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2020