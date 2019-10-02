Gwenever L. McDade
November 9, 1954 - September 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Celebration of Life Services for Gwenever Lenora McDade will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 595 New Street, Macon, Georgia. Interment - Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Gwenever or "Gwen" as she was affectionately known, was born on November 9, 1954 to the parentage of the late Willie B. Sanders and the late Idonia Davis in Macon, Georgia. She attended L.H. Williams Elementary School, Miller Middle School and was a 1972 graduate of Central High School, She received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Biology from Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Master of Education Degree in Integrated Studies, from Cambridge College, Cambridge, Massachusetts and her Education Specialist Degree from the University of Sarasota, Sarasota, Florida.
Professionally, Gwenever's career in education spanned more than 25 years as a public school science teacher in the Bibb and Houston County School Systems. Prior to entering the field of education, she was employed for 12 years with the Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation. Gwenever was a long-time member of First Baptist Church.
She was formerly married to Ronnie Marion, Sr, and Johnathan Young, both pre-deceased her. At the time of her demise she was serving as caretaker and friend to her husband Henry,"Hank" L. McDade. Gwenever is survived by her husband; two loving children, Ronnie Marion, Jr. and Terri Marion; her sister, Sandra Davis-Johnson; her "brother, Rufus Johnson; and nephew Mykel Christopher Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019